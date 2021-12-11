Around Town Holidays: December 10 - 12

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It's the holiday season in southern Colorado and there is much to do! From shopping to carolling, to seeing decorations, the holiday cheer doesn't stop. Here are some holiday-themed activities you and the family can do this weekend.

Manitou Springs Christmas Parade

The 4th Annual Manitou Christmas Parade is almost here and there is no better way to experience this than spending it in Manitou Springs with KOAA News 5!

The parade is one of the major holiday events in the Pikes Peak region. In addition to holiday decorations, activities, and dining you will also see some of the News 5 crew in the parade.

The Manitou Springs Christmas Parade will ask everyone to get into the spirit of giving by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the parade. Volunteers from Toys for Tots will be marching in the parade and will collect the toys from parade-goers.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on December 11. It takes place on Manitou Ave. from Ruxton Ave. to El Paso Blvd.

Calhan Christmas Parade of Lights

There will also be a holiday parade happening in Calhan this weekend. This holiday parade will feature vintage cars, horses, and of course, Santa. It all gets underway Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the El Paso County Fairgrounds.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari

'Tis the season at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The zoo will be illuminating with fabulous light displays and holiday joy. In addition to the zoo walk, visitors can meet Santa, hop on a sky ride, and enjoy a hot cocoa. Visitors must purchase their tickets in advance. The electric safari runs from 5:20 - 8:30 p.m. through January 1.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Market

Need to buy some last-minute gifts? Then be sure to check out the Winter Wonderland Holiday Market at The Margarita at Pine Creek.

This holiday outdoor experience will let you shop from Colorado Farm and Art Market vendors who will be providing their hand-crafted, unique items. The Margarita patio will also be open with spiced cider, brunch fare, and live music.

It's being held on Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

