Around Town: Haunted Houses

SOUTHERN COLORADO — We're just a week away from Halloween, and there's still plenty of time for spooky activities! Haunted houses are making a return Here in southern Colorado haunted houses are a big hit, here is a list of some of the best haunted houses in our area.

Hellscream Haunted House

This multi-story attraction has been around southern Colorado for over a decade. This haunted attraction is known for its special effects created by film and special effects professionals.

Dates: September 25 - October 31



Saturday/Sundays: 7 p.m. -11 p.m.

Friday: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m

Nov. 5 and 6: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fares:



Sunday-Thursday: $22, $30 VIP

Friday-Saturday: $25 regular, $35 VIP

Hellscream and Haunted Mines Combo: $38

Haunted Mines

This spooky mining adventure has been a community staple for over a decade. After not providing scares last year, Haunted Mines is back at a new location at Palmer Park and Academy. The Haunted Mines has the same fares as Hellscream. Masks are required to enter the Haunted Mines.

Dates: September 25 - October 31



Saturday/Sundays: 7 p.m. -11 p.m.

Friday: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.



If you can't make it to the Haunted Mines, there is still time to get a scare in. The Haunted Mines will hold their "Lights Out" event on November 5 and 6, the event is advertised as "one glowstick, total darkness."

Dark Side of the Abbey

Dark Side of the Abbey is one of the scariest attractions that can be found in Canon City. According to the haunted house's website visitors will "squeeze, crawl, and climb" their way through the abandoned monastery inside the grounds of Holly Cross Alley. Visitors will then find themselves "getting lost inside this abandoned monastery basement" where all of their senses will be deprived.

Fares and Dates



October 1 - 31

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. every night

$20 per ticket

Aftermath Haunted House

Another haunted attraction in Canon City is the Aftermath Haunted House. This haunted house has only four scare nights in October. It can be found at the Arkansas Riverwalk Dog Park east of the Rec District building. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. until the last ticket is sold at 10:30 p.m. Tickets run at $20 a person

Dates:



October 9

October 16

October 23

October 30



_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter