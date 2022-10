Crews with Colorado Springs Utilities are responding to a power outage in southeast Colorado Springs. Around 2,700 customers are affected as of 8:30 pm Saturday.

According to CSU's Twitter, the cause of the outage is unknown. The estimated restoration time is 1 to 4 hours. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

