Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office to assume law enforcement duties for Town of Bennett beginning May 1

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office will assume law enforcement duties for the entire Town of Bennett beginning May 1.

Bennett, which is located roughly 36 miles east of Denver on Interstate 70, is seated within both Arapahoe and Adams counties. The Town of Bennett ended its partnership with the Adams County Sheriff's Office in February, citing a "lack of transparency."

The impasse had been simmering since April 2023 when the Adams County Sheriff’s Office started discussions with the town’s Board of Trustees regarding the public safety contract for 2024 — discussions that had not yet reached a resolution by early January of this year.

Previously, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office only provided services for the parts of Bennett located within Arapahoe County.

Arapahoe County commissioners and Bennett town trustees approved the contract during a meeting Tuesday. Under the contract, two full-time deputies and a part-time detective will be assigned to Bennett. Additional staff and resources will be assigned as needed.

The town will pay the sheriff's office $502,129 annually to cover salaries, benefits, equipment and other costs. The sheriff's office will determine a service schedule.

Residents will have 24/7 access to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office 911 communication center for emergencies.

“The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is deeply honored to provide law enforcement and safety services for the people of Bennett,” said Sheriff Tyler Brown in a statement. “Residents can be assured that we bring a tradition of professionalism, excellence and innovation to our work and that we are looking forward to building strong relationships with the entire community.”

“The Town of Bennett is greatly encouraged to have Arapahoe County expand their services to all of incorporated Bennett,” said Mayor Royce Pindell in a statement. “This partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to Town safety. Together, we are committed to ensuring a safe and thriving community for all Bennett residents.”

Under the contract, the sheriff's office is deemed an independent contractor. It is similar to the contract between Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and the City of Centennial, the sheriff's office said.

Bennett community service officers can still enforce and issue summons for municipal code violations.

The sheriff's office said the new partnership will free up law enforcement agents so they can provide more coverage to unincorporated Arapahoe County.

“This is a win-win for the people of Bennett and Arapahoe County and allows us to provide effective coverage for our Eastern residents amid tight economic times,” said County Commissioner Jeff Baker, whose district includes Bennett and Eastern Arapahoe County, in a statement. “These kinds of partnerships reinforce our commitment to providing the best law enforcement by partnering with Bennett in a deal that benefits all.”