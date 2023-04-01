April is National Donate Life month

COLORADO SPRINGS — National Donate Life Month is in April. It encourages Americans tosign up to become organ, eye, and tissue donors.

On Friday, St. Francis Medial Center Staff, Donor Alliance employees, and a heart transplant recipient came together for a flag-raising ceremony in Colorado Springs.

Laura Jefferies with Donor Alliance says Colorado is one of the most generous states when it comes to signing up to become a Life Donor. Last year, there were 829 transplants in the state. However, between Colorado and Wyoming, there are still 1500 people waiting for a transplant.

Joe Kovarik received a heart transplant 20 years ago after being put on the donor list for a heart condition. He says since then, he's been able to climb mountains and spend time with his family.

"I've had 20 plus years now of not only enjoying [being active] but more importantly enjoying my daughter and my grandchildren who have grown up. I've watched them become adults, and I've been able to be a part of their life," said Kovarik.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.