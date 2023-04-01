Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

April is National Donate Life Month

A local heart transplant recipient encourages everyone to become a donor
April is National Donate Life month. Heart transplant recipient Joe Kovarik joined St. Francis Medial Center staff for a flag raising ceremony in Colorado Springs. He gained over 20 extra years from a transplant.
April is National Donate Life month
Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 20:33:30-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — National Donate Life Month is in April. It encourages Americans tosign up to become organ, eye, and tissue donors.

On Friday, St. Francis Medial Center Staff, Donor Alliance employees, and a heart transplant recipient came together for a flag-raising ceremony in Colorado Springs.

Laura Jefferies with Donor Alliance says Colorado is one of the most generous states when it comes to signing up to become a Life Donor. Last year, there were 829 transplants in the state. However, between Colorado and Wyoming, there are still 1500 people waiting for a transplant.

Joe Kovarik received a heart transplant 20 years ago after being put on the donor list for a heart condition. He says since then, he's been able to climb mountains and spend time with his family.

"I've had 20 plus years now of not only enjoying [being active] but more importantly enjoying my daughter and my grandchildren who have grown up. I've watched them become adults, and I've been able to be a part of their life," said Kovarik.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards