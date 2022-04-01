April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

It shines a light on the importance of communities working together to promote the well-being of children and their families.

Communities across Colorado are planting pinwheel gardens in honor of growing a better future for children.

If you or someone you know is suffering from child abuse call the Colorado hotline at 844-CO-4-KIDS or visit the website.

