Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Child abuse survivor shares story in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colette Bordelon
Two children hold hands.
Child abuse survivor shares story in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month
Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 15:58:48-04

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

It shines a light on the importance of communities working together to promote the well-being of children and their families.

Communities across Colorado are planting pinwheel gardens in honor of growing a better future for children.

If you or someone you know is suffering from child abuse call the Colorado hotline at 844-CO-4-KIDS or visit the website.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation