EL PASO COUNTY — Beginning July 6, appointments will no longer be needed for in-person services at El Paso County Motor Vehicle Offices.

The appointment system was implemented in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The County said customers should be aware that there may be longer wait times.

All branches are open Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. On Saturday, the North Office will be open 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. beginning July 10.