Applications to be the next City Council Member are now available, details you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ever think of running for office in Colorado Springs, well now is the time to get the paperwork situated and go over the details. Here is what you need to know for the upcoming municipal election in April of 2025.

Candidate filing packets are available now at the City Clerk's Office and the last day to file to run for the City office will be January 21, 2025.

An information and training session will be held by the City of Colorado Springs Clerk on January 2, 2025, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the City Administration Building, where you can expect to learn more about the City office positions, campaign finance rules, and more. A recording of this training will be made available online at a later date according to the city.

Here are the eligibility requirements to run for City Office:



Must be a citizen of the United States of America

Must be 25 years of age or older on the date of the election

Must be a registered elector of the City of Colorado Springs

Must have resided in the City of Colorado Springs city boundary for one-year immediately preceding the election date

Must reside in the City Council District boundary for which your residential address is located and if elected, and must maintain a residence within the district boundary for the entire four-year term of office

For more information head to the City of Colorado Springs website.

