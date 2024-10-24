Applications open for the Adelante Leadership Institute (ALI) 2025 program

EL PASO COUNTY — The Adelante Leadership Institute (ALI) has opened its program applications for members of the Latinx community who are interested in building leadership skills.

The 10-month program serves to provide students with opportunities to work with leaders of the community, network with other "emerging leaders," embrace civic engagement, and prepare for professional leadership roles.

As El Paso County continues to grow at an exponential rate, the ALI strives to place more members of the Latinx community in influential positions.

If your ALI nominee application is accepted, the institution will pay the full $1,500 tuition rate prior to the first session.

Applications must be completed by January 10, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. (MST).





