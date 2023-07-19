Applications for The Citizens' Academy are now open

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is now accepting applications for The Citizens' Academy program.

The Academy will be held on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Sep 5. The whole program will last for four weeks, with graduation occurring on Thursday, Sep 28.

Citizens' Academy participants will learn about "the use of force, illegal marijuana, targeted traffic enforcement, emergency services (which includes our Wildland Fire and Search & Rescue), SWAT, K9 training, jail operations, and civil process" while gaining a unique insight into the functions of the Sheriff's Office. Program participants will also be given the opportunity to take a tour of the El Paso County Jail.

Those interested in joining The Citizens' Academy can download and print their application here.

Applicants must pass a background check and get completed applications turned in by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31. Completed applications can be scanned and emailed to shrcommunity@elpasoco.com or mailed or dropped off at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Seating will be limited to the first 40 completed applications.

