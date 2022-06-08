Applications are now being accepted for the Florissant Fire Board

FLORISSANT — The Teller County Board of County Commissioners has given notice of the intent to fill two vacancies on the Florissant Fire Board following comments from the community on the recent staffing moves and resignations.

In April 2022, former Florissant Fire Chief Michael Bailey was placed on administrative leave following a mass resignation of board members. Many community members are still wondering exactly why Bailey was fired in the first place.

Following the most recent fire board meeting, Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said the state would have to complete an investigation before the county could get involved in the affairs of the special district.

As of Tuesday, the board states legal council for the Florissant Fire Board is "requesting that the BOCC take this action due to concerns that the 'contents of the threatening emails that these appointments cannot be filled by the remaining director Mr. Kraudelt without additional and unnecessary public disruption'".

Now the Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications for potential board members from within the district.

Letters of interest including qualifications should be sent to Teller County Administrator, Ross Herzog at herzogr@co.teller.co.us.

Applications should include “FFPD Board” in the subject line and the deadline for submittal is June 24, 2022 at 5 p.m.

The BOCC will make the appointments at a special meeting of the BOCC on July 7, 2022.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.