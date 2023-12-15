Watch Now
Appliance fire shuts down Fountain Boulevard Friday afternoon, one displaced

Posted at 2:18 PM, Dec 15, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment along Fountain Boulevard Friday afternoon.

The road was closed in all directions at Chelton Road. Firefighters had the fire under control around 1 p.m.

The department says the cause of the fire was accidental and appeared to have started from a malfunctioning appliance. The fire was in a single unit of an apartment complex at 3165 Fountain Boulevard.

No one was injured but one person has been displaced because of the fire.
