Apartment fire on Dublin Loop affects 8 units

COLORADO SPRINGS — Right now Colorado Springs firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at 6741 Dublin Loop, near Academy and Dublin.

CSFD said two apartment buildings were involved in the fire, with a total of eight units affected.

The flames were out around 1:30.

Firefighters remained at the scene looking for hotspots.

So far there is no word on what caused the fire.

