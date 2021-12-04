Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Apartment fire on Dublin Loop affects 8 units

items.[0].image.alt
Ross White
Smoke from an apartment fire in Colorado Springs is visible near Academy Blvd. and Dublin Blvd.
COS Apartment Fire 120421.jpg
Posted at 12:54 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 16:24:16-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Right now Colorado Springs firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at 6741 Dublin Loop, near Academy and Dublin.

CSFD said two apartment buildings were involved in the fire, with a total of eight units affected.

The flames were out around 1:30.

Firefighters remained at the scene looking for hotspots.

So far there is no word on what caused the fire.

News5 has a crew at the scene of this developing story and will bring you updates as they are available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards