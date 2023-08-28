Watch Now
Apartment fire at complex near Memorial Park Monday morning

CSFD - Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted at 9:51 AM, Aug 28, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire at the Grand View Apartment Complex on Monday on East Pikes Peak Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Additional firefighters have been requested to respond to the fire. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
