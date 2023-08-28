Apartment fire at complex near Memorial Park Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire at the Grand View Apartment Complex on Monday on East Pikes Peak Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

A second alarm has been called for this fire. pic.twitter.com/ITthW8NzE1 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 28, 2023

Additional firefighters have been requested to respond to the fire. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

____

