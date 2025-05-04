Watch Now
Apartment complex evacuated after police find grenades on Sunday morning

Alta Apartments Incident
News5's Adam Knapik
Alta Apartments Incident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to Alta Apartments in the 2800 Circle Dr to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot injury. Officers noticed that he also had a grenade in his hand.

Police evacuated the apartment complex, and the CSPD Regional Explosive Unit (REU) was called to the scene.

The REU was able to recover two grenades inside the residence, which were later "determined to be non-hazardous."

The man has not been identified by police.



