MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards and the T-wolves take a stronger dose of maturity into playoff rematch with Denver

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The brilliance of Anthony Edwards will likely be the reason if the Minnesota Timberwolves knock down the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in their second-round playoff matchup. Edwards missed the tying 3-point try at the buzzer in Game 5 at Denver in the first round that preserved a series-clinching victory for the Nuggets last year. The Timberwolves posted a sweep-completing win at Phoenix last week behind a 31-point second half by the 22-year-old Edwards. That was his latest masterpiece not simply as a scorer, but as a passer, a defender and a leader. Game 1 is Saturday.

____

____

