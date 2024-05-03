Watch Now
Anthony Edwards and the T-wolves take a stronger dose of maturity into playoff rematch with Denver

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates a foul against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Phoenix. The Timberwolves won 122-116, taking the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The brilliance of Anthony Edwards will likely be the reason if the Minnesota Timberwolves knock down the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in their second-round playoff matchup. Edwards missed the tying 3-point try at the buzzer in Game 5 at Denver in the first round that preserved a series-clinching victory for the Nuggets last year. The Timberwolves posted a sweep-completing win at Phoenix last week behind a 31-point second half by the 22-year-old Edwards. That was his latest masterpiece not simply as a scorer, but as a passer, a defender and a leader. Game 1 is Saturday.
