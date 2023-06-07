Another round of catalytic converter thefts caused $40,000 in damages to a local nonprofit

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — After recovering from a string of catalytic converter thefts two years ago, a Colorado Springs nonprofit, says they have been victimized once again.

Silver Key, provides services to seniors and disabled individuals in El Paso County.

One of the most important services they provide is rides to medical appointments. Recently, someone stole catalytic converters from five of the vehicles they use for those rides were stolen.

Silver Key tells us the community stepped up with donations to help replace the damaged vehicles two years ago, and they're asking for help once again.

"I'm angry that someone would be such an opportunist to take our vehicles, impair them so that we can't get people to the necessary appoints that they have," said Jason DeaBueno, President and CEO of Silver Key Senior Services. "Older adults, individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities need access to the community."

Silver Key says their partner organizations, Envida Cares and Fountain Valley Senior Center, have also suffered catalytic converter thefts recently.

The group is trying to raise money for those organizations as well. Altogether, around $40,000 in damages have been done that are not covered by the non-profit's insurance.

If you would like to help the group you can donate here.

____

