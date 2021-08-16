Another Look at COVID-19 Learning Loss as More Kids Head Back to School

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Census Bureau says nearly 93 percent of households with school-aged children participated in some degree of virtual learning in the Spring of 2020 which could've resulted in a lapse in educational growth.

As more and more kids head back to the classroom this year, experts say the "COVID Slide" may be seen in many school districts across the country. COVID Slide is a term often used to describe the impact the pandemic has had on learning loss.

A recent survey found that 97 percent of K-12 teachers said they saw learning loss among their students. Now families are finding ways to fill the learning gap with tutoring services. For example, Colorado's District 11 offered its Summer Bridge Program to all its students to help tackle this very issue. Tutors and teachers also believe that communicating with students will help officials know where their education has slipped.

"Have an honest discussion with your child is the best thing you can do," tutor Ron Wisdom said. "If they need an assessment, there are places out there that can offer that for free and can access and provide some candid feedback for your child."

There also some things parents can do at home to help their children. Experts recommend sharpening up on skills by making sure kids are reading everyday and practicing math consistently. Additionally, parents can incorporate learning into games and family time.

Southern Colorado parents and teachers aren't alone in the fight against the COVID Slide. Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law requiring the Colorado Department Education to help solve this problem. The law requires the department to stockpile resources and technology for school districts.