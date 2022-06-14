Annual Western Street Breakfast returns to Colorado Springs Wednesday

TOMORROW IS THE DAY TO SET YOUR ALARMS EARLY TO CELEBRATE THE START OF RODEO SEASON IN COLORADO SPRINGS. IT'S ALL HAPPENING AT THE ANNUAL WESTERN STREET BREAKFAST, which the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation puts on. — Tomorrow is the day to set your alarms early to celebrate the start of rodeo season in Colorado Springs. It's all happening at the annual Western Street Breakfast, which the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation puts on.

The street breakfast has been happening in downtown Colorado Springs on Tejon St. since the late 1930’s. Every year, it brings together nearly 10,000 people to celebrate western heritage in our community.

“You know, Colorado Springs is a western town. For somebody like myself, who is born and raised here, I mean, this is a western community,” said Brett Axton, a Pikes Peak Range Rider and emcee for the Western Street Breakfast.

Axton said, as a Colorado Springs native, he went to the street breakfast every year as a kid.

“Every year, that was a big deal dressing up like a little cowboy,” said Axton.

Kids are encouraged to dust their boots off and dress in their best western gear. Meanwhile, Axton has been helping put on the event for 37 years.

“Some people have never been close enough to touch a horse. They've seen them on TV sand far away, but they didn't ever get a chance to touch them. So we want you to come down and say ‘hi’ and we'll introduce you to our horses before we take off on the ride,” said Axton.

1,700 pounds of pancake batter, 1,800 pounds of eggs, and 500 gallons of coffee, and for the first time ever, sausages will be served. Nearly 500 volunteers, help serve breakfast including Fort Carson soldiers and Air Force cadets.

“One of my favorite things is getting down here early, and you hear them spatulas slamming on the metal griddle, and making all the pancakes, and then the kid starts showing up,” Kevin Kaveney, co-chair of the event.

At 8 a.m., the Pikes Peak Range riders, will also ride out of town on horseback for a five-day journey. For Kaveney, it's his the 11th ride as Pikes Peak Range Rider.

“You'll see something that you're just not going to see anywhere else in America, which is 250 horseback riders riding out of town, right through the middle of downtown Colorado Springs,” said Kaveney,

The ride and street breakfast kicks off the 81st Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo season, and it’s also a way to support local military and their families. Money raised from the event will support local nonprofit organizations and charities who work with active duty military, veterans, and their families.

“It’s a neat way to celebrate and give back to our military families here in this community, and also celebrate our western heritage.”

The event begins at 5:30 a.m. and runs until 9 a.m. Breakfast is $5, and children under 5 years old, eat free.

For more information about the Western Street Breakfast, click here.

There will also be western music and entertainment, a kid corral with a petting zoo, dress-up contest.

Road closures in downtown Colorado Springs begin at midnight tonight, as volunteers will begin setting out 800 bales of hay to be used as benches.

