Annual Walk MS happening in Pueblo Saturday, in need of last-minute volunteers

PUEBLO, CO — An annual charity walking event returns to Pueblo this weekend.

This Saturday the annual Walk MS will be kicking off at 9:00 a.m. the walk area opens at 8:00 a.m. The walk will take place along the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo.

The walk is a fundraiser for those with Multiple sclerosis, a disease impacting the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves.

Registration is still open for the walk in Pueblo and so far the organization has raised $26,697 as a result of the fundraising ahead of the walk.

The organization is in dire need of volunteers for all aspects of the event including:



Set up and/or tear down

Registration

Running stops

Cheering at the finish line

Route support

You can register to volunteer here.

News5's Rob Quirk will be in attendance for the walk, so stop by and say hi!

