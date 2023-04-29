Annual Walk MS happening in Pueblo Saturday, in need of last-minute volunteers

PUEBLO, CO — An annual charity walking event returns to Pueblo this weekend.
This Saturday the annual Walk MS will be kicking off at 9:00 a.m. the walk area opens at 8:00 a.m. The walk will take place along the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo.
The walk is a fundraiser for those with Multiple sclerosis, a disease impacting the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves.
Registration is still open for the walk in Pueblo and so far the organization has raised $26,697 as a result of the fundraising ahead of the walk.
The organization is in dire need of volunteers for all aspects of the event including:
- Set up and/or tear down
- Registration
- Running stops
- Cheering at the finish line
- Route support
You can register to volunteer here.
News5's Rob Quirk will be in attendance for the walk, so stop by and say hi!

