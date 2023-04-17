Annual space symposium welcomes global leaders to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS— The 38th annual Space Symposium, April 17-20, welcomes industry leaders from around the world. It's a three-day event to experience the latest technology.

More than 14,000 people from 40 different countries are attending the three-day, said Space Foundation officials.

"We get to highlight that in this community and allow people to see that this is a great place to not only to live but also do business," said it's VP of Strategic Communications and Outreach Rich Cooper.

Space industry leaders, government officials and military personel get to see more than 230 exhibits. The symposium has more than 260 speakers.

The Broadmoor is one of 30 hotels booked for this weekend.

This year, the symposium is expanding from just the Broadmoor Hotel to the Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

"They know when they come here, this is a community that knows space... knows there are opportunities for others," said Cooper.

Cooper said since 1984, the symposium allowed the industry to grow in Colorado Springs and become a world icon for exploration and networking.

