Annual President's Day hockey tournament is underway

The puck has dropped in Broadmoor World Arena for the annual President's Day hockey tournament hosted by the Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association.

“We have 78 teams this year so it’s smaller than it normally is, we usually have between 100 and 120,” said Neesha Lenzini with the association.

The tournament features teams from our area as well as from out of state.

“We get to see some things that we don’t normally get to see, we’re able to get out of town and away from home,” said Marty Cassidy, one of the out of state coaches.

Marty Cassidy is a coach for the Texas Warriors, he and his team made the trip here. His players are excited to expand their skills against new opponents.

“Just to see how they play, and their coaching and their skill level because they’re from different parts of the US,” said Donovan Pliego, one of Cassidy’s players.

The tournament is great for the local players too.

“It’s an opportunity for them to see teams that they don’t see on a regular basis,” said Cody Leaver, one of the in-state coaches.

That opportunity is what the young athletes are looking forward to.

“I get to play teams that are all over the country instead of just the few that are in Colorado,” said Boston Leaver, one of the in-state players.

The hockey association is hopeful all the teams will have fun, but they want them to experience more than just the games.

“Having people to just experience Colorado Springs because every year we hear how amazing it was for them,” said Lenzini.

The tournament started on Friday and lasts through President's Day.