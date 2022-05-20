Annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial service to be held today

The annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial service will be held today at Memorial Park at 10 a.m. and is open for the public to join.

Today’s memorial service pays respects to the 33 Pikes Peak region peace officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives in the line of duty, dating back to 1895 in our region.

Today’s service will feature two speakers, including the El Paso County, Bill Elder and keynote speaker, Dr. Leon Kelly, coroner of El Paso County.

This service is historic and dates back to 1962 when President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, taking place during National Police Week.

This entire week remembers the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, while serving others.

Today’s service is open to the public, but carpooling is encouraged because parking is limited.

_____

