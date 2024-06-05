Watch Now
Annual Pikes Peak Pride festivities to take place this weekend

Pride month celebrations
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 05, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Pride is a free, community event expected to draw over 40,000 people from across the state. The festival will feature two days of vendor booths, food trucks, a beer garden, a sober garden, entertainment and a dazzling parade.

Here is your guide for the upcoming celebration:

Wednesday, June 5

Saturday, June 8

  • 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. 7th Annual Rosie Run
  • 9 a.m Yoga in the Park
  • 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Festival in Alamo Square Park
  • 10 a.m Welcome to Pikes Peak Pride 2024
  • 10:30 a.m. - Double And
  • 11 a.m. - Gemini Skye, Porsch Demarco-Douglas & Company
  • 12 p.m. - Icons Singers
  • 12:30 p.m. - Qori
  • 1 p.m. - Alpha the musical
  • 1:45 p.m. - Mayor Yemi Mobolade to Speak
  • 2 p.m. - Fit Body and Pole
  • 2:30 p.m. - Poetry
  • 3 p.m. - YAN YEZ
  • 3:30 p.m. - Youth Open Mic Winners
  • 3:45 p.m. - Life's a Drag w/ Kylie Sonique Love
  • 4:45 p.m. - Newcomer's Variety Set
  • 5:15 p.m. - Izzy Stardust & their All-Star Cabaret
  • 5:45 p.m. - Glitter Porn
  • 6:15 p.m. - Stripped: A Valdez Production
  • 7:20 p.m. - DJ Jeff Haber
  • 8:15 p.m. - Porscha Demarco-Douglas & Gemini Skye
  • 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Concert ft. Blake Lewis

Sunday, June 9

  • 9 a.m. - Yoga in the Park
  • 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Festival in Alamo Square Park
  • 10 a.m. - DJ Dance Party
  • 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Parade along Tejon St.
  • 12:30 p.m. - Dragged for Life ft. Connie Lingus, Tiara Latrice Kelley, Tatianna Banks, X and Bamabinaa Donutt
  • 1 p.m. - Wedding and Vow Renewals
  • 1:15 p.m. - Pride Parade Awards hosted by Jeff Haber
  • 1:30 p.m. - Dear Marsha
  • 2:45 p.m. - Icons Singers
  • 3:30 p.m. - Aerial & Acro: Liz/Jessica
  • 4 p.m. - Youth Open Mic Winners
  • 4:15 p.m. - Out Loud
  • 4:45 p.m. - Poetry w/ Chris & Ashley
  • 5 p.m. - Newcomer's Variety Set
  • 5:30 p.m. - Sparking Up w/ Mario Wanna ft. Hysteria Brooks, Hunnae Flava, Carmela Drezzel, Potted Plant
  • 6 p.m. - Tiny Pockets
  • 6:45 p.m. - Closing Ceremony

Saturday, June 22

Saturday, June 29

____

