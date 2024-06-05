Annual Pikes Peak Pride festivities to take place this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Pride is a free, community event expected to draw over 40,000 people from across the state. The festival will feature two days of vendor booths, food trucks, a beer garden, a sober garden, entertainment and a dazzling parade.

Here is your guide for the upcoming celebration:

Wednesday, June 5



6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Pride Ride by Pike Ride fundraiser at Streetcar 520

Saturday, June 8



8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. 7th Annual Rosie Run

9 a.m Yoga in the Park

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Festival in Alamo Square Park

10 a.m Welcome to Pikes Peak Pride 2024

10:30 a.m. - Double And

11 a.m. - Gemini Skye, Porsch Demarco-Douglas & Company

12 p.m. - Icons Singers

12:30 p.m. - Qori

1 p.m. - Alpha the musical

1:45 p.m. - Mayor Yemi Mobolade to Speak

2 p.m. - Fit Body and Pole

2:30 p.m. - Poetry

3 p.m. - YAN YEZ

3:30 p.m. - Youth Open Mic Winners

3:45 p.m. - Life's a Drag w/ Kylie Sonique Love

4:45 p.m. - Newcomer's Variety Set

5:15 p.m. - Izzy Stardust & their All-Star Cabaret

5:45 p.m. - Glitter Porn

6:15 p.m. - Stripped: A Valdez Production

7:20 p.m. - DJ Jeff Haber

8:15 p.m. - Porscha Demarco-Douglas & Gemini Skye

8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Concert ft. Blake Lewis

Sunday, June 9



9 a.m. - Yoga in the Park

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Festival in Alamo Square Park

10 a.m. - DJ Dance Party

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Parade along Tejon St.

12:30 p.m. - Dragged for Life ft. Connie Lingus, Tiara Latrice Kelley, Tatianna Banks, X and Bamabinaa Donutt

1 p.m. - Wedding and Vow Renewals

1:15 p.m. - Pride Parade Awards hosted by Jeff Haber

1:30 p.m. - Dear Marsha

2:45 p.m. - Icons Singers

3:30 p.m. - Aerial & Acro: Liz/Jessica

4 p.m. - Youth Open Mic Winners

4:15 p.m. - Out Loud

4:45 p.m. - Poetry w/ Chris & Ashley

5 p.m. - Newcomer's Variety Set

5:30 p.m. - Sparking Up w/ Mario Wanna ft. Hysteria Brooks, Hunnae Flava, Carmela Drezzel, Potted Plant

6 p.m. - Tiny Pockets

6:45 p.m. - Closing Ceremony

Saturday, June 22



4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Pride Bar Crawl fundraiser

Saturday, June 29



8 p.m. - 11 p.m. Dance Party in ADAMAN Alley fundraiser

___





Shooting involving El Paso County Deputies Under Investigation A man was sent to the hospital after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said two deputies opened fire on him after a call for a disturbance Tuesday morning. Deputy-involved shooting leaves suspect and another injured

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.