Annual Pikes Peak Pride festivities to take place this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Pride is a free, community event expected to draw over 40,000 people from across the state. The festival will feature two days of vendor booths, food trucks, a beer garden, a sober garden, entertainment and a dazzling parade.
Here is your guide for the upcoming celebration:
Wednesday, June 5
- 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Pride Ride by Pike Ride fundraiser at Streetcar 520
Saturday, June 8
- 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. 7th Annual Rosie Run
- 9 a.m Yoga in the Park
- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Festival in Alamo Square Park
- 10 a.m Welcome to Pikes Peak Pride 2024
- 10:30 a.m. - Double And
- 11 a.m. - Gemini Skye, Porsch Demarco-Douglas & Company
- 12 p.m. - Icons Singers
- 12:30 p.m. - Qori
- 1 p.m. - Alpha the musical
- 1:45 p.m. - Mayor Yemi Mobolade to Speak
- 2 p.m. - Fit Body and Pole
- 2:30 p.m. - Poetry
- 3 p.m. - YAN YEZ
- 3:30 p.m. - Youth Open Mic Winners
- 3:45 p.m. - Life's a Drag w/ Kylie Sonique Love
- 4:45 p.m. - Newcomer's Variety Set
- 5:15 p.m. - Izzy Stardust & their All-Star Cabaret
- 5:45 p.m. - Glitter Porn
- 6:15 p.m. - Stripped: A Valdez Production
- 7:20 p.m. - DJ Jeff Haber
- 8:15 p.m. - Porscha Demarco-Douglas & Gemini Skye
- 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Concert ft. Blake Lewis
Sunday, June 9
- 9 a.m. - Yoga in the Park
- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Festival in Alamo Square Park
- 10 a.m. - DJ Dance Party
- 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Pikes Peak Pride Parade along Tejon St.
- 12:30 p.m. - Dragged for Life ft. Connie Lingus, Tiara Latrice Kelley, Tatianna Banks, X and Bamabinaa Donutt
- 1 p.m. - Wedding and Vow Renewals
- 1:15 p.m. - Pride Parade Awards hosted by Jeff Haber
- 1:30 p.m. - Dear Marsha
- 2:45 p.m. - Icons Singers
- 3:30 p.m. - Aerial & Acro: Liz/Jessica
- 4 p.m. - Youth Open Mic Winners
- 4:15 p.m. - Out Loud
- 4:45 p.m. - Poetry w/ Chris & Ashley
- 5 p.m. - Newcomer's Variety Set
- 5:30 p.m. - Sparking Up w/ Mario Wanna ft. Hysteria Brooks, Hunnae Flava, Carmela Drezzel, Potted Plant
- 6 p.m. - Tiny Pockets
- 6:45 p.m. - Closing Ceremony
Saturday, June 22
- 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Pride Bar Crawl fundraiser
Saturday, June 29
- 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. Dance Party in ADAMAN Alley fundraiser
