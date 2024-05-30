Annual parade for cadets held Wednesday ahead of Air Force Academy graduation

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Thursday is the Air Force Academy graduation and Wednesday, the cadets had their annual parade. The Cadet Wing filled Stillman Field and the seniors separated themselves from the wing. From there, the rest of the Cadet Wing paraded in front of them.

The Class President made his final address, telling them the last four years are just the beginning of the journey. One cadet spoke with us about the thrill of graduation.

"Words can't contain the excitement that I feel right now I've graduated and completed four years from this institution," said C1C Clayton Peeler. "It was difficult, but man today is rewarding."

The event ended with the families of the cadets running to their respected cadets and tapping them on the shoulder so they could be released.

On Tuesday, News5 spoke with some Air Force Academy cadets ahead of Thursday's graduation.

WATCH: 'It's a dream come true,' Air Force Academy cadets anticipate graduation

Covering Colorado Everything you need to know about the 2024 Air Force Academy graduation James Gavato

___





Analysis: Taller Buildings in Downtown Could Have Sizable Economic Impact As debate continues on whether to limit building heights in downtown Colorado Springs, economists predict such large-scale projects would bring significant economic benefits to the region and downtown corridor. High-rise buildings and their economic impact on communities

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.