'Honoring the Brave Benefit Concert' annually supports military, growing need

COLORADO SPRINGS — The third annual 'Honoring the Brave Benefit Concert' returns Friday night. It stemmed from the growing need to support military families in 2020.

Sofakillers, a Colorado Springs-based band, will perform high-energy and rock. General admission is $49 and 100% of proceeds go to the non-profit.

There are 75 tickets left. You can buy tickets online.

Home Front Family Network has helped thousands in Colorado Springs over the years.

This benefit concert brings in about $40,000 to help military families each year.

The non-profit partners with nearly 50 different agencies from financial assistance and housing to mental health help and employment.

Home Front Family Network helped nearly 200 families escape homelessness last year, according to Kate Hatten, the organization's executive director.

Reggie Ash is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He has been going to this concert every year.

"When we retire from the military, we still want to continue to give back and this is just one way to give back," said Ash.

It was the community's military support that made him want to retire here after 24 years of service.

"It's really heartwarming to know that this community supports our military veterans like that," said Ash, "I think that's why the community continues to grow."

