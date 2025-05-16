COLORADO (KOAA) — Living in Colorado, we all love to be outdoors, and this weekend we get a chance to enjoy it.

Saturday is Colorado Public Lands Day.

This annual event celebrates how our public lands are central to our economy and quality of life.

In 2016, Colorado became the first state in the nation to establish a state holiday for public lands.

Colorado has 22 million acres of public lands to explore, including 43 state parks.

On Saturday, several of our state parks will hold events that include maintaining our trails, hikes, and fun activities for kids.

You can find more information on CPW's website.

