Annual El Paso County State of the Region address delivered Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY — Hundreds gathered for the annual State of the Region address for El Paso County Thursday morning at the Ent Center for the Arts on the UCCS campus.

You can watch the State of the Region below:

WATCH: Annual El Paso County State of the Region address

The chair of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners, Carrie Geitner, delivered remarks. She compared the government to a blacksmith with forging the future.

using American Rescue Act dollars for water projects in Calhan and Ramah

improving roads

expanding Highway 105 from two lanes to four

News5 asked Commissioner Geitner what her number one priority is for the county looking to the future.

"We talked a lot today (Thursday) about what we do at the county, being focused on core services, and you know, that's what we're going to do," said Commissioner Geitner. "We're going to keep driving innovation and service quality and be looking for better ways to do things more efficiently for less dollars so that we can give taxpayers value."

