Annual Colorado Springs Kennel Club Dog Show happening this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Colorado Springs Kennel Club Dog Show is happening this weekend at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

It's an all-breed who with 1,100 dogs and handlers set to participate.

Organizers with the kennel club said they believe the event will contribute $1.5 million in economic impact to the local economy over the course of the holiday weekend.

Participants are coming from across Colorado and the nation.

"We have, the Colorado dog community is a pretty large community, in that they compete at national levels. We have a lot of Westminster winners here today," Lissa Shaw, Colorado Springs Kennel Club Show Chairperson said.

The show is free and open to the public. It takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Only dogs entered in the competition are allowed at the event.