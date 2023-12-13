Animal Law Enforcement seizes four dogs in Fountain following alleged attack

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department and Animal Law Enforcement seized four dogs in Fountain following an alleged attack Tuesday.

According to the Fountain Police Department, they responded to a neighborhood on Desert Circle Drive southeast of Fountain Creek Regional Park around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they were responding to a 911 hang-up call and when officers arrived they say they saw five aggressive dogs running loose in the neighborhood. According to officers, the dogs were jumping on vehicles, and at one point a person came outside of their house and was attacked by one of the dogs. The severity of the attack is unknown at this time. Officers at the scene say they did have to be deployed.

The man was taken to the hospital for bites on his lower leg, but he will be okay.

According to Animal Law Enforcement, they have taken four of the five dogs found in the area. According to ALE and the Humane Society, an owner was fostering the animals and is unsure how they got out.

At this time, no charges have been filed against that owner, and it is unclear if the dog that attacked the person in the neighborhood will be put down. Animal Law Enforcement is not releasing the breeds of the dogs seized at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

