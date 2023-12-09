Animal law enforcement searching for this vehicle, its owner is connected to an animal cruelty investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are asking for the public's help in identifying this vehicle.

The photos taken above are from the parking lot of the Home Depot located on Southgate Road in Colorado Springs. The photos were taken on Thursday, November 30th between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

ALE says that the owner of the vehicle is wanted for their connection to an animal cruelty investigation. The details of the investigation were not released at this time.

If you recognize this vehicle or have any information, please contact Animal Law Enforcement immediately at 719-302-8798. Reports can also be made anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Anonymous Tip Line at 719-634-7867 (STOP).

