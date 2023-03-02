Animal Law Enforcement asks City Council for 'At Risk' dangerous animal City Ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region went before the Colorado Springs City Council work session Monday morning to propose an "At risk" ordinance for potentially dangerous animals.

The ordinance, drafted by members of Animal Law Enforcement, would charge owners of aggressive dogs for less than serious attacks.

“[We are] making sure we're holding those individuals accountable that aren't doing what they should be doing, and not penalizing the good pet owners," said the Assistant Director for Animal Law Enforcement Lindsey Vigna.

These types of attacks would include threatening behavior like growling, lunging, barking, or causing minor injuries like small scratches or minor puncture wounds.

Vigna clarified that this would not mean someone could be cited for a normal barking dog, only those showing clear signs of an impending attack.

The Pikes Peak Humane Society and Animal Law Enforcement argue that stricter penalties are required to put pet owners on notice and to help correct aggressive behavior before it becomes a bigger problem in the Colorado Springs area.

Animal Law Enforcement says that in 2022, they received an average of 4.5 calls every day of reports of a dangerous dog in Colorado Springs. In El Paso County, that number is 6.5 calls per day.

"With any of the ordinances that we enforce is making sure that these animals aren't becoming a nuisance in the community," said Vigna. "You know public safety is our number one concern, and something we're continuing to look at."

Vigna says out of the 178 dangerous animal violations issued in El Paso County in 2022, only 70 were written into Colorado Springs Municipal Court.

If you'd like to read the full presentation of ideas from Animal Law Enforcement, you can click the link here.

