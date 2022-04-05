Animal Cruelty cases on the rise, according to Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region

PUEBLO — Animal Cruelty cases are rising across southern Colorado, according to last year's data from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

In a presentation during the Work Session for Pueblo's City Council on Monday night, HSPPR gave their quarterly update and said they are concerned at the increase in cruelty cases Animal Law Enforcement responded to in 2021.

HSPPR's coverage area, from Centennial to Pueblo, found a more than 20% average increase in cruelty cases in 2021 compared to 2020.

"For all of us at HSPPR they're very concerning,. I mean that's 4,500 calls that our officers went out on because an animal was either suffering from abuse or neglect," said Duane Adams, the CEO of HSPPR.

Adams says in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, calls regarding other matters, like strays, decreased. He says cruelty cases actually increased, but does not know exactly why.

"We are very much looking at things, trying to figure out some of the things we can do... putting more resources into the community."

Beginning in January 2021, the Pikes Peak Area Crime stoppers began partnering with HSPPR by taking anonymous animal cruelty calls.

"We understand there is a lot of animal cruelty in our region which is sad, and we wanted to offer our help because we think our system can be helpful to that," said Don Addy with the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

If you have a cruelty case you want to call Crime Stoppers about, contact them at 719-634-STOP.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.