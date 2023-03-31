An inside look at renovations at the US Air Force Academy Chapel

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The demolition phase of work at the United States Air Force Academy Chapel is now complete after long delays due to asbestos.

Back in 2019, a multi-year renovation project got underway. Crews have been working since then to remove all the paneling and asbestos found in the building.

The demolition process included removing the 1,008 aluminum panels from the siding and the largest removal of individual contaminants in the history of the state, according the the Air Force.

Following the demolition phase, the Academy was happy to share that the restoration phase of the project can now begin.

"We're one step closer to getting this chapel completed.. unveiling, rededicating, and opening the chapel for our cadet staff and the many visitors that come to the academy to admire this wonderful architectural marvel", said Carlos Cruz-Gonzalez AFA Director of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection.

The restoration phase is still on track to re-open the chapel by 2027.

Air Force Academy

____

