Amtrak train derails in Montana

JOPLIN, Montana — Amtrak's Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed at around 4:00 p.m. Saturday near Joplin, Montana. The passenger rail company reports that 146 passengers and 16 crew were on board. NBC News reports that three people have died as a result of the derailment.

Statement on Empire Builder derailment near Joplin, MT: https://t.co/h6ITj2NQYu — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) September 26, 2021

Amtrak said in a statement that they are working with local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers. Emergency crews from six counties have responded to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board announced Sunday evening that a go-team from the agency will investigate the derailment.

The train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars. Seven of the 10 cars derailed. Amtrak is encouraging those who had friends or relatives aboard the train to call 800-523-910.

The Empire Builder traverses 8 states connecting Chicago, Illinois to the Pacivic Northwest. Trains 7/27 and 8/28 originating on Saturday are canceled between Minot, North Dakota and Shelby, Montana. The westbound Empire Builder train 7 will terminate in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, September 26 and the and eastbound Empire Builder train 8 will originate in Minneapolis.

Amtrak customers can contact the rail company at 1-800-872-7245 to obtain additional information about the status of services.