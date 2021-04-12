Amtrak execs to discuss Front Range Rail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Top executives with Amtrak will update reporters in Colorado on Monday of their plans to develop a Front Range Passenger Rail along the I-25 corridor. Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn and President Stephen Gardner will hold a virtual media round table on Monday morning.

As News 5 has previously reported, the president's infrastructure bill, the American Jobs Plan, calls for spending $80 billion to improve and expand passenger rail service throughout the country.

Amtrak announced its support for the legislation and released a multi-year plan to expand passenger rail service to 160 new communities. Their map includes the route connecting Pueblo to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Jill Gaebler and Sal Pace from the Southwest Chief and Front Range Passenger Rail Commission are expected to take part in Monday's press event.

Gaebler previously told News 5 the commission has completed an alignment study for the new route. State lawmakers are expected to introduce a bill to create a passenger rail special district among the various communities that would be served by the new line.