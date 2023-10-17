Amid boom in sales, safety officials urge new riders to learn 'e-bike etiquette'

LITTLETON, Colo. — The popularity of electric bicycles, or e-bikes, has been sudden and overwhelming.

U.S. sales were $1.98 billion last year, and are projected to skyrocket to $2.59 billion this year.

Andy Christman, owner of Pedal Bike Shop in Littleton, told Denver7 e-bikes make up the fastest growing segment of his sales.

Christman said he sells an e-bike model that can go 20 mph and another that can go 28 mph. But there are even faster e-bikes for sale.

"There's definitely some out there that can go 28, 30, 40 miles per hour, for sure," he said.

Steve Roe is with Bike Jeffco, which promotes safe cycling in the area. The group regularly addresses the new opportunities — and new risks — of e-bike ridership.

"Our policy has been encourage e-bikes but doing it the right way," said Roe.

Park rangers say their focus now is educating people to ride the right way. They've seen an increase in excessive e-bike speeds on trails and riders not following trail rules. Ranger Ryan Herlehy of South Suburban Parks and Recreation attributes that to just a whole bunch of new people with e-bikes, unfamiliar with proper etiquette.

Herlehy said rangers aren't ready to turn this into a law enforcement priority, but rather a time to educate this new demographic.

All e-bike riders so remember these basic principles when riding, according to Herlehey:



The speed limit on most Colorado trails is 15 miles per hour, unless otherwise posted.

Pedestrians have the right of way, meaning e-bike riders must give the right of way.

E-bike riders should call out when they are about to pass either a pedestrian or fellow rider. E-bike riders can either ring a bell or yell "on your left" or "on your right" to let the other person know where you will pass them.

For more information on using e-bikes on Colorado trails, visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife's website.