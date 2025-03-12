Watch Now
American Red Cross will be offering free smoke alarm installations to Pueblo residents

PUEBLO — The American Red Cross, in collaboration with the Pueblo Fire Department, will be offering free smoke alarm installations to Pueblo residents.

The installations will start on Saturday, March 15, at 8:30 a.m.

To request a fire alarm and installation, soundthealarm.org/Colorado or email Phil at phil.beam@redcross.org.

American Red Cross is also looking for volunteers for Saturday's installation event. Volunteer hours will be 8:30 a.m. through noon, and they're offering free food and refreshments for anyone who volunteers!

Volunteers will meet at Fire Station #4, at 2201 Lake Ave in Pueblo.

To sign up to volunteer, email Josh at joshua.stewart@ redcross.org.



