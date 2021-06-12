Amber Alert issued in Denver after car stolen with 2-year-old inside

DENVER — Authorities issued an Amber Alert Saturday for a 2-year-old child who was inside a vehicle that was stolen Saturday in Denver.

The child was identified as Jayleel Jones.

The boy was inside a black Kia, Colorado license plate BELL-Z92, when a man — described as a white male in his early 30s with a shaved head — stole the vehicle. The Kia has damage to the side door and tape on the rear hatch.

Police said the vehicle was stolen around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Quebec Street in Denver.

Jayleel was wearing a Looney Tunes T-shirt, navy blue shorts and white hightops. The 2-year-old child has diamond earrings and his hair is in corn rows.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are asking anyone who spots the vehicle to call 911.

