Amber Alert issued for two children last seen in southwestern Colorado

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for two children last seen in southwest Colorado.

The Navajo Police Department issued the alert for 1-year-old Bailey Begay and 3-month-old Braidin Begay.

Police said the children are believed to be with 35-year-old Brandon Begay.

They were last seen in a 2005 Brown over White Ford F250 near the Dolores, CO area at around 4:30 pm Thursday afternoon. The vehicle has an unknown Arizona temp tag.

Images of the children as well as the suspect can be seen at the top of this story.

If you see the children, suspect, or vehicle, call 911 or the Navajo Police Department at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351.