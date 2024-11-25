AMBER Alert canceled, 7-year-old boy last seen in Cheraw found safe

CHERAW — An AMBER Alert issued for a missing 7-year-old last seen in Cheraw, Colorado has been lifted after the boy was found safe. The woman who allegedly abducted Uriah Saye Jr., 26-year-old Crysal Denmon, has been taken into custody, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Previous Coverage

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says Saye Jr. was abducted by Denmon. Authorities believe that they are in a 2012 White Ford Focus with Colorado Temporary Tag, 6812186.

___





____

