AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old out of Westminster

WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Police Department issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday night around 10 p.m. for 1-year-old Gabrielle Martinez.

According to Westminster Police, officers responded to a report of a domestic violence disturbance Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they were advised by a female victim that her husband had assaulted her and taken their one-year-old child. An independent witness told police the male stated he was going to crash the car and kill himself and the child before leaving the scene.

Police said the male suspect is 28-year-old Alexander Damian Martinez. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11 in height, and 200 pounds. He is bald with a goatee and has the initials “LS” tattooed on the top of his head.

Gabriella Martinez is described as 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow and pink pajama one-piece. The suspect’s vehicle is a 2011 tan Toyota Camry with Colorado Plate BBCS47.

A picture of Alexander and Gabriella can be seen above.

If you see Alexander, Gabriella, or the suspect vehicle, call 911.