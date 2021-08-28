Amber Alert: 21 month year old last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — An Amber Alert was sent out shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover.

She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday near the 5000 Block of Whimsical Drive in Colorado Springs.

The suspect is 50-year-old Earther Lee Glover, the girl's father. According to Colorado Springs Police, Earther was involved in a domestic disturbance at the location on Whimsical Drive. The disturbance was between him and an ex-girlfriend. During that disturbance, Glover took Ezaria and then shot at his ex-girlfriend and her 10-year-old son. Police say no one was injured by the gunfire.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Earther is considered armed and dangerous and has a history of domestic violence.

Earther is described as standing at around 5'10, he is also described as being bald and wearing glasses.

The car that is mentioned in this case is described as a black sedan.

Police say they are "extremely concerned" for the safety of Ezaria.

If anyone has any information they should call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000

