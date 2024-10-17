AMBER ALERT: Pueblo Police searching for missing 13-year-old Hispanic female

Police in Pueblo are looking for a 13 year old missing girl who they say was in a white pick-up truck which was stolen earlier this evening.

Sandra Mendoza,13, was kidnapped according to investigators. At this time, Pueblo Police do not have any information on who the suspect is. They released photos of Mendoza and the suspect.

Earlier this evening, officers found the stolen car, however they say Mendoza and the suspect are still unaccounted for.

Police believe that Mendoza is in danger.

If you have any information that could help police locate the missing girl, call 911.

We will update this article as we receive more information.___





