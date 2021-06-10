Amazon to hire 2,500 new employees for Colorado Springs facilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — A major announcement from Amazon as the company is completing the construction of a new fulfillment center near the Colorado Springs Airport.

They will hire an additional 1,500 workers at the Colorado Springs facility. The process to apply begins on Saturday.

The largest online retailer was originally planning to hire 1,000 people locally, but that will grow to 2,500 new employees.

These are full and part-time positions with an hourly wage starting at nearly $16 an hour plus benefits.

You have to go to their website, beginning this Saturday, they will then select applicants and conduct interviews at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center at a later date.

Check www.amazon.com/denverhourlyjobs for more information.