Allegiant announces service to Colorado Springs Airport in latest expansion

COLORADO SPRINGS — Allegiant Travel Company has announced 44 new nonstop routes, including routes to Gulf Shores, AL, Colorado Springs, CO, and Columbia, SC.

The company is offering one-way fares as low as $39 to celebrate this expansion.

The new flights will start running in February.

New routes from the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) include:



Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway (AZA) (starts Feb 12 with one-way fares as low as $49)

California via John Wayne Airport, Orange County (SNA) (starts Feb 13 with one-way fares as low as $59)

Florida via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) (starts Feb 14 with one-way fares as low as $69)

Allegiant's full network expansion will include the following nonstop routes:

New route to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Arizona:



Pennsylvania via Pittsburg International Airport (PIT) (starts Feb 7 with one-way fares as low as $79)

New route to Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) in Tennessee:

Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) (starts Feb 13 with one-way fares as low as $49)

New routes to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida:

South Carolina via Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) (starts Feb 13 with one-way fares as low as $49)

Illinois via Quad Cities International Airport (MLI) (starts Feb 13 with one-way fares as low as $69)

New York via Albany International Airport (ALB) (starts Feb 14 with one-way fares as low as $69)

New York via Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM) (starts Feb 14 with one-way fares as low as $69)

Nebraska via Eppley Airfield (OMA) (starts Feb 14 with one-way fares as low as $69)

Virginia via Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) (starts Feb 14 with one-way fares as low as $59)

Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) (starts Feb 14 with one-way fares as low as $49)

Kentucky via Blue Grass Airport (LEX) (starts April 3 with one-way fares as low as $59)

New routes to Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) in South Carolina:

Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) (starts May 15 with one-way fares as low as $39)

Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $49)

New routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida:

West Virginia via Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) (starts May 15 with one-way fares as low as $59)

South Carolina via Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $49)

New routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) in South Carolina:

New York via Plattsburg International Airport (PBG) (starts May 15 with rates as low as $59)

Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $59

New York via Niagra Falls International Airport (IAG) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $59)

New routes to Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF) in Alabama:

Tenessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) (starts May 21 with one-way fares as low as $49)

Ohio via Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $59)

Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $49)

Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) (starts May 22 with one-way routes as low as $49)

Illinois via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) (starts May 23 with one-way rates as low as $49)

Missouri via Kansas City International Airport (MCI) (starts May 24 with one-way fares as low as $59)

New routes to Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Michigan:

South Carolina via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $59)

Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) (starts May 23 with one-way fares as low as $59)

New route to Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee:

Louisiana via Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $49)

New routes to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in Massachusetts:

Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $59)

Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (BOS) (starts May 23 with one-way fares as low as $69)

New routes to Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado:

Idaho via Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) (starts May 22 with one-way r=fares as low as $49

California via Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $59)

New routes to Des Moines International Airport (DSM) in Iowa:

Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $59)

Massachusetts via Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) (starts May 23 with one-way fares as low as $69)

New routes to Portland International Airport (PDX) in Orgeon:

California via Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $49)

Ohio via Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) (starts May 23 with one-way fares as low as $79)

Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) (starts May 23 with one-way fares as low as $79)

Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) (starts May 23 with one-way fares as low as $79)

New routes to Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Virginia:

Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) (starts May 22 with one-way fares as low as $49)

Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) (starts May 23 with one-way fares as low as $39)

Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) (starts May 24 with one-way fares as low as $59)

North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) (starts June 20 with one-way fares as low as $39)

New routes to Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) in Ohio:

Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) (starts May 23 with one-way fares as low as $59)

Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) (starts May 24 with one-way fares as low as $59)

New route to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey:

Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) (starts May 23 with one-way fares as low as $49)

New route to Spokane International Airport (GEG) in Washington:

California via Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) (starts May 23 with one-way fares as low as $59)

Flight days, times and prices can be found on the Allegiant Air website.

