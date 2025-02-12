Allegiant Airlines now offers new flights from the Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's been more than six years since Allegiant Air has flown from the airport, but now it is returning.

On Wednesday, some new flights will start at the Colorado Springs Airport. There are three new destinations or connections available to travelers now.

Service directly to Phoenix begins Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, you can expect availability for flights to Orange County and Tampa Bay.

“We are excited to launch service at Colorado Springs and offer travelers Allegiant’s unique brand of ultra-low-cost, all-nonstop flights,” said Allegiant’s Chief Commercial Officer, Drew Wells. “This addition, part of a larger milestone expansion for Allegiant, will connect more passengers to the people and places they love. Allegiant is committed to providing convenient, affordable flights paired with an exceptional customer experience.”

The airliner says that the new flights will operate up to twice weekly depending on their popularity.

To celebrate the airline says that they will be offering one-way rates as low as $39, but flights must be purchased within the first few days of service.

