Alleged street racer crashes while trying to evade police Friday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officer Cramer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) attempted to make a traffic stop for a driver who was suspected to be a street racer, on Friday at 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver was traveling northbound on South Powers Blvd south of Airport Rd.

When Officer Cramer began to pursue the driver, the driver turned off all of their lights and sped away going northbound on South Powers Blvd.

The officer did not chase the vehicle but continued going northbound on South Powers Blvd and used the off-ramp to E Platte Ave, where a bystander flagged him down and told him that a car had crashed.

Officer Cramer located the car east of the on-ramp down an embankment.

The driver was injured and transported to a local hospital. The status of the driver has not been released.





