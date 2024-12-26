Alleged kidnapping leads to a 40-mile police chase and multi-agency response Thursday morning

PUEBLO — Officers with the Pueblo Police Department were sent to a reported kidnapping in Pueblo around 3:54 a.m. Thursday morning on the city's east side along East 12th Street near Spann School Park.

Officers were told 33-year-old Stevie Flores had allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend before leaving in his vehicle.

Police say the ex-girlfriend's family called saying they were concerned for her safety.

Officers were able to locate the car, but Flores made his way northbound on I-25, as officers pursued the car. This led to a multi-jurisdiction response after the nearly 40-mile chase.

Flores was finally stopped on Las Vegas St in Colorado Springs after the Pueblo Police Department contacted the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Fountain Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol for assistance.

Flores was taken into custody and transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center. The ex-girlfriend was taken back to Pueblo, safely.

As of now, this is what Flores has been charged with:



2 nd Degree Kidnapping

Degree Kidnapping Domestic Violence

Vehicular Eluding

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Driving

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

warrants for Criminal Impersonation- Cause Liability, and Failure to Appear.

Pueblo police say that this information is preliminary, and the situation may change following further review.





‘You have a purpose,’ Child cancer survivor is giving back to Children's Hospital Colorado A high school student in Colorado Springs who survived a brain tumor is now helping other children who are going through cancer treatment. Surviving brain cancer now coaching others, one local highschooler's journey

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.