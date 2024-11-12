Westbound lanes of the MLK Jr. Bypass reopened west of Union Tuesday morning following accidents

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says two accidents Tuesday morning shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 24 at the MLK Jr. Bypass.
As of 9:15 a.m., the roadway has reopened.
Both accidents were blocking lanes of traffic, and a social media post shared with News5 shows police diverting traffic onto South Union Boulevard. Colorado Springs police have asked people to seek alternate routes.
Update, per CSPD, ALL WB MLK Bypass blocked west of Union. Use alternate route.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) November 12, 2024
Details about the accidents are limited at this time. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.
