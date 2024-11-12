Westbound lanes of the MLK Jr. Bypass reopened west of Union Tuesday morning following accidents

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says two accidents Tuesday morning shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 24 at the MLK Jr. Bypass.

As of 9:15 a.m., the roadway has reopened.

Both accidents were blocking lanes of traffic, and a social media post shared with News5 shows police diverting traffic onto South Union Boulevard. Colorado Springs police have asked people to seek alternate routes.

Update, per CSPD, ALL WB MLK Bypass blocked west of Union. Use alternate route. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) November 12, 2024

Details about the accidents are limited at this time. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

___





Original Drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face. Original drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.